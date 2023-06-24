Gospel musician Joyce ‘Unbreakable’ Blessing has embarked on a journey of self-recovery which demands bringing a new twist to her appearance.

After resetting all her social media platforms and deleting her photos, she left netizen in a state of dilemma as to the mega announcement she was set to drop.

She has made an epic return with three photos that captured her in low cut and dyed hair.

Her four-year era of growing locks has come to an end as she reveals she is at the second chapter of her journey that reflects her growth and evolution as an artiste and individual.

“Life is a journey that has no destination, as we journey through it ,we will fall and we will rise, God never promised us a soft life. I am Joyce Blessing and I am in at the Chapter 2 of my Journey… With your help we will get to that unknown destination.. Watch the space for some big announcements,” she captioned.

The photos she shared captured her in a tattered denim trousers and matching top and her highlight was the low curly cut which brought a youthful side to her.