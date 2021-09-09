Commercial Motor Riders Association, locally known as Okada, has appealed to the government to, as a matter of urgency, provide them with identification tags.



According to the group’s leadership, this will help to identify and monitor the activities of their members.



The National Public Relations Officer, Solomon Akpanaba, made the call on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show on the back of the Red light campaign.

National Public Relations Officer (PRO), Okada Rider Association Solomon Akpanaba



“Crossing the red light is a petty offence but we always see motor riders do that and we don’t know whether they are our members or not because of the helmet and nose masks.



“As I speak now, there are a lot of courier services. So we will plead with the government to help us with the tags so we can fish out the lawbreakers and deal with them,” he said.



Meanwhile, the National President, Mohammed Tijani, who added this voice to the call, noted they have their stickers ready and will be happy if the government will regularise the business and give them the green light to paste them on their bikes.

Mohammed Tijani – President Okada riders association

Proper regulation and directives are what the riders are calling for, to bring dignity to their profession.

They explained that the absence of an actual directive for registering the business is giving the police room to take unnecessary advantage of them.