Twin daughters of actor and musician Funny Face have taken over the internet with an adorable video.

Ella and Bella are captured dancing while sitting on their mother, Vanessa Nicole’s laps, a sight that suggests the little girls are in very joyous moods.

The twins who are all grown up were soaking the song, Medicine while unleashing some dance moves they dedicated to their mother.

“My mother’s love has always been a sustaining force for our family, and one of my greatest joys is seeing her integrity, her compassion, her intelligence reflected in my daughters,” they quoted Michelle Obama in the post they made on social media.

Vanessa was bursting with smiles while she watched her replicas doing their own thing.

This was after a TikTok follower pleaded with Vanessa to bless the timeline with a video with her twins.

The video has since warmed many hearts, and fans of both Ella and Bella have hailed them.

Watch the video below: