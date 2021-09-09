Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah has cautioned judges, Professional Magistrates and lawyers against failing to dress appropriately in courts.

The code of dressing, he says, helps to preserve the “decorum, seriousness and formality of court proceedings and formality of court proceedings.”

He adds that it equally preserves the importance of the proper administration of justice.

This was contained in a Circular signed by the Chief Justice himself for distribution to judges and lawyers. The circular explains what constitutes appropriate dressing as follows:

Wig and gown. Underneath the robes, the attire to be worn include:

-Appropriately formal dark dress or suit (black).

-Barrister’s trousers with Bar waistcoat, white tunic shirt or white blouse with collar/collarette, court band tie/bibs, studs and stiffeners.

-Dark socks and black shoes.

He concludes by urging judges and Professional Magistrates to ensure that members of the Bar, who appear before the courts, strictly comply to maintain the dignity of the courts.

Below is the circular: