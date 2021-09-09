The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has partnered with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) and the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service to clamp down on the use of unprescribed lamps by a section of drivers.

According to a statement issued by the Authority, effective Monday, September 30, 2021, representatives of the aforementioned road safety agencies will commence an exercise to remove illegal lamps.

The statement also added that offenders will also be put before court for prosecution.

While raising concern about the surge in the use of unprescribed lamps on the roads, the Authority observed that “the practice exposes other road users to the threat of crashes, especially at night.”

NRSA further noted that the use of illegal lamps contravenes Regulations 65 of the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (L.I. 2180) of the constitution.

Hence, the need for coordinated enforcement exercises to make the country’s roads safe for its users.

Listing the requirements of Regulation 65, the Authority advised drivers and vehicle owners to voluntarily abide by the laws to avert any inconvenience.