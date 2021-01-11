Commercial motorbike riders have reminded the government about some juicy packages they listed in their campaign manifesto, just about a month after the election.

With no immediate hope for the on-lease vehicles, the government promised to, in place of legalization, present the riders with another option.

Particularly, riders at Ashaiman and its environs are demanding that the government institutes a system for the registration of motorbikes.

Proper regulations and directives are what the riders are calling for, to bring dignity to their profession.

Some of the riders have explained to Adom News that the absence of an actual directive for registering the business is giving the police room to take unnecessary advantage of them.

“Now that election is over, the government should help us register. This will help us identify the members with permits. Police Officers disturb us, they demand huge monies from us, ranging from GHS200 to GHS500,” Moses, a rider pleaded.

RELATED

Another rider who spoke to Adom News, Daniel, said unemployment is a bitter pill, adding the government must simply support their efforts by honouring their demands.

Prior to the December 7 general elections, the executives of the New Patriotic Party met with Okada riders to reiterate their willingness to support their hustle.