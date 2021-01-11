Ghana midfielder, Kudus Mohammed, returned to action on Sunday for Ajax Amsterdam after three months on the sidelines due to injury.

The enterprising 20-year-old replaced Quincy Promes in the 79th minute and featured for 11 minutes in Ajax’s 2-2 draw at home PSV Eindhoven.

Kudus was hauled off the pitch during his Champions League debut after just six minutes after upsetting his meniscus following a challenge by Liverpool’s Fabinho in their group stage opener in October 2020.

He underwent surgery and spent the last three months recuperating.

READ ALSO

The former Right to Dream Academy star started training in the middle of December before finally being offered minutes in last night’s game.

He had scored one goal and provided three assists before the injury.

Ajax remain top of the Eredivisie, one point above challengers PSV.

Kudus joined the Dutch giants in a five-year deal from Danish outfit Nordsjaelland last July following a series of fine performances during the 2019-20 season.