There is a division in the front of commercial motorbike riders over the promise by former President John Mahama to legalize their trade which is popularly known in some West African countries as Okada.

While most of the riders have welcomed the promise saying it will create jobs, others think it is a political gimmick.

Two of the players who were on Asempa FM‘s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday shared their perspectives on why they support or oppose the former President’s proposal.

The Okada riders with Ekosii Sen host, Philip Osei Bonsu

The use of motorbikes and tricycles for commercial purposes in any form is currently against Ghana’s Road Traffic Regulations 2012 (L.I 2180).

But Mr. Mahama said he will regulate and legalize Okada if he wins the December general elections.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer has argued that Okada has created more jobs for the youth than the government’s flagship Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) hence the need to make it legal.

Solomon Akpanabah

In support, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Okada Riders Association of Ghana, Solomon Akpanabah said the promise was long overdue.

“I was elated when Mr Mahama made the promise because I have fought for this for eight years now,” he said.

The law banning Okada defies “common sense” because it is a fact that it’s now the best means of transport.

“We are working, even with the law in place, so why won’t the government legalize Okada,” he quizzed.

Kwame Sefa

As an association, Mr. Akpanabah said they have internal mechanisms to check the conduct of riders to limit the number of accidents on the roads.

“We are willing to pay tax if our operations are regularised and I can promise you things will be better,” he added.

But, another member of the association, Kwame Sefa, said the promise by Mr Mahama was “political talk”.

“Majority of our boys are not happy because the law banning Okada in 2012 was by NDC so why now,” he fumed.

Kwame Sefa who said he has been in the business for six years said even the timing of the promise had exposed the agenda of the former President.

“Why now, Mahama has been in power before what did he do? We believe he just needs votes that is why he is making that promise,” he added.

Kwame Sefa said they won’t be fooled again because the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) gave a similar promise but are doing the opposite.

“Nobody is against Mahama but we have trust issues. We won’t be fooled again by politicians,” he explained.