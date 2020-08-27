President Nana Akufo-Addo has shown his humorous side with a new photo he shared on social media.

For some days now, Ghana’s social media space has been buzzing with a new trend of memes.

Referred to on social media as ‘Ghana history memes’, these memes have to do with black and white photos of individuals with captions that suggest they were the first to do something historic.

READ ALSO:

President Akufo-Addo shared a Black and White photo of himself with the inscription: “Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, the first President to bring Free SHS to Ghana.”

The photo shows Akufo-Addo in a Kente cloth with a big smile on his face. Captioning the photo, the president wrote: “#LeadershipOfService.”