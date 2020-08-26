Former president and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has told Ghanaians to accept and spend monies offered them by politicians but ensure that they vote against them during the December 7 elections.

He admonished the people of Alavanyo in the Hohoe Municipality in the Volta region not to sell their votes to politicians in the upcoming December 7 elections but rather think about the future.

In Hohoe Constituency, no skirt and blouse vote. I know that because elections are coming, they will come and give you money and when they bring the money, take it and ‘chop’ it, but when you enter the booth, remember that you are voting for the future of your children, he stressed.

Speaking further, the flagbearer of the NDC promised that if voted to power in the December 7 elections, his government would provide for the Ghanian youth one million jobs of which the youth in the regions will massively benefit from.

He also asserted that the next NDC government would also provide financial assistance for the youth, who would be interested in learning apprenticeship or skills training.

Former presidential Mahama is currently on a tour in the Volta and Oti regions.