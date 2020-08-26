Deputy Minister of Education in-charge of Basic and Secondary Education, Dr Yaw Adutwum, has hinted of plans to review policies on the use of mobile phones and other gadgets in Senior High Schools (SHS).

According to Dr Adutwum, this forms parts of the government’s agenda to provide schools with free wifi to boost teaching and learning.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM, he explained the Ghana Education Service (GES) has been given directives in that regard.

“GES has been asked to review their policies and they are going to have to review it; the ban on smart devices. We are in the 21st century,” he announced.

He stressed it was about time society embraces technology to improve the learning outcomes in our schools.

