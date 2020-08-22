Executive Director for Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asare, has hinted of the possibility of public universities reverting to the era of conducting entrance exam for prospective students for admission.

His assertion comes on the back of the annual leakage of West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) questions allegedly by some staff of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) to students.

According to him, entrance exam previously conducted by universities was due to the lack of confidence and trust in WASSCE certificates issued by the examination body.

Speaking in an interview on Adom TV’s Nnawotwi Yi on Saturday morning, Mr Asare suggested that other assessment bodies aside WAEC, be allowed to assess students on examinations.

READ ALSO:

He argued that WAEC, due to the lack of competition from other assessment bodies, has relaxed as the body by itself is a regulator and a service provider.

This, he says, has affected the quality of examinations conducted by the body.

Mr Asare also suggested that an independent regulatory body be set up to regulate WAEC to restore confidence in the examination body.

“They set their own standards and appraise themselves which shouldn’t be so,” he posited.