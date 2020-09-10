Veteran actress, Irene Opare, is a year older today, September 10, 2020, and she appears to have not aged a bit after she first appeared on television screens.

The actress virtually looks the same over the years and it is quite a blessing to be growing in years but be glowing in beauty and strength.

The actress has come to be loved by many millennials who started watching movies some 15 years ago due to her matchless talent and versatility.

There are many notable things about the actress that may someday serve as fun facts if they are not already.

READ ALSO:

She is believed to be the sister to veteran actor William Opare who is also noted for his ‘gangster’ role in many Ghanaian films.

Apart from this, she is said to have a child with award-winning journalist, Kwami Sefa Kayi. The child was born in 1998.

As part of her social responsibilities, the actress parades herself as a ‘cleanliness ambassador’ and is known by the nickname “Clean Mama”.

Check out the photos: