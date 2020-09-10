Police in Accra have arrested 109 people at Madina Ritz Junction following an earlier attack on some of its personnel.

They consist of some individuals who obstructed some police officers and a bailiff who was to execute a court order at Ritz Junction on Monday, September 7, 2020.

On the said date, some personnel of the regional operations unit were assigned to the task but were met with fierce resistance by some hooligans.

They attempted to attack the police and caused disturbances amid targeted violence. Thus, the team retreated, protected the bailiff and took him to safety.

However, on September 9, the regional police command Accra re-strategised and moved into the said location and successfully arrested 109 suspects including 13 females.

Director-General of Public Affairs of the Police Service, DSP Sheila Abayie-Buckman, condemned the act and noted that the necessary procedures are being taken.

“All these persons have been brought to the Regional Police Command and we are going to screen all of them. Those who would be identified as persons who were obstructing the police in the discharge of their lawful duties will be definitely put before the law court,” she told JoyNews.