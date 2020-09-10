Chairman of Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC), James Klutse Avedzi, says he will take a decision next week on whether or not to summon musician Shata Wale over the alleged payment of 2 million Ghana Cedis to him and others by state-owned Exim Bank.

Kunbungu Member of Parliament (MP), Ras Mubarak, claimed that the amount has been paid to the musician and other entertainment players for their services as brand ambassadors for the Exim Bank.

Meanwhile, the Exim Bank Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Kwame Adu-Darkwa, has insisted they only engaged the services of a media consultancy firm to recruit brand ambassadors and they had no hand in the payments.

But Mr Avedzi told Joy News that the Committee is still waiting to get evidence from the Kunbungu MP before it can act.

The thing is not captured in the report. We will take our time to look for the information the member had and confirm, then once we get that confirmation we will then invite the Exim Bank.

What you need to establish first is that according to Exim, they have not dealt with him directly but they engage in consultancy for branding. What we need to do is to establish if he received any money at all and who he received it from.

Whatever happened between the consultant and Shatta Wale will be on that level but if he received a cheque from Exim Bank then it’s a different matter altogether.

If what he did as compared to the amount received [doesn’t tally] then he might be asked to refund, he said.

Listen to the interview below: