Ghanaian actor and film producer, Van Vicker, has wowed social media users with his latest activity on social media.
The renowned actor has shown the face of his look-alike sister for the first time.
On Wednesday, September 9, 2020, his sister celebrated her birthday.
In the photo, the award-winning actor celebrated his beautiful sister.
Van Vicker captioned the photo: “To the BEST-EST sister ever. Long life and more prosperity in Jesus’ name. I love you and happy bday.”
The photo has attracted massive reactions from social media users who have shown love to the actor’s sister.