Van Vicker

Ghanaian actor and film producer, Van Vicker, has wowed social media users with his latest activity on social media.

The renowned actor has shown the face of his look-alike sister for the first time.

On Wednesday, September 9, 2020, his sister celebrated her birthday.

READ ALSO:

In the photo, the award-winning actor celebrated his beautiful sister.

Van Vicker captioned the photo: “To the BEST-EST sister ever. Long life and more prosperity in Jesus’ name. I love you and happy bday.”

The photo has attracted massive reactions from social media users who have shown love to the actor’s sister.

View this post on Instagram

To the BEST-EST sister ever. Long life and more prosperity in Jesus name. I love you and happy bday. #stayeeasy and #Godbless #theyounggodfather

A post shared by van vicker (@iam_vanvicker) on