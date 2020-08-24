Sandra Ababio
Sandra Ababio

Rocking a gold hair is usually not easy, but few people are able to pull this style off.

Kumawood actress, Sandra Sarfo Ababio, is one of such people. She has set the internet on fire with style this season.

READ ALSO:

If you are thinking of becoming a Blondie, then Miss Ababio is the perfect artwork in these different hairstyles.

Check out the photos below: