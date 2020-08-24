The year 2020 may not be a good year for some people but it is certainly a better one for two dancehall giants, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy as they’ve been captured showing off their latest powerful vehicles.
In a video making rounds on social media, Stonebwoy was seen approaching his brand new Range Rover Velar where he opened it up to give his fans a glimpse of the interior.
He also took a tour around his customised swimming pool with the name 1Gad inscribed on it.
Meanwhile, Shatta Wale has also taken to social media to display his new BMW 7 series which he claims was gifted to him.
The Shatta Movement boss is known to be a lover of two main brands of cars: Benz and Range Rover.
But this time around, he has decided to try another brand and has acquired a brand new 2020 BMW 7 Series.
#WhoTellYou say Shatta Wale no go get BMW, the musician posted on Twitter.