The year 2020 may not be a good year for some people but it is certainly a better one for two dancehall giants, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy as they’ve been captured showing off their latest powerful vehicles.

In a video making rounds on social media, Stonebwoy was seen approaching his brand new Range Rover Velar where he opened it up to give his fans a glimpse of the interior.

He also took a tour around his customised swimming pool with the name 1Gad inscribed on it.

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale has also taken to social media to display his new BMW 7 series which he claims was gifted to him.

MORE:

#WhoTellYou say Shatta Wale no go get BMW 😂 pic.twitter.com/hu8wXnCcFp — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) August 23, 2020

The Shatta Movement boss is known to be a lover of two main brands of cars: Benz and Range Rover.

But this time around, he has decided to try another brand and has acquired a brand new 2020 BMW 7 Series.

#WhoTellYou say Shatta Wale no go get BMW, the musician posted on Twitter.