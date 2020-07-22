Sandra Ababio, a lady rumoured to be the girlfriend of Kumawood actor Lil Win, has got social media buzzing with her new video.

The Kumawood actress, who has gained the admiration of many overtime, has shared new videos on social media that sees her flaunting her flat tummy as she rocks her tight leggings and mini top.

In a video, she is seen moving around in her plush living room showing her cleavage.

READ ALSO:

Captioning the video, she wrote: She was just annoying!

She is one of the most sought-after actresses in Kumawood. She made her debut in Kumawood some years ago and has featured in over 40 movies.

Check the videos out: