Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Stephen Amoah, shocked Ghanaians when he broke down on live TV.

This was during an interview on Adom TV.

Mr Amoah, who is popularly known as ‘Sticka’, was touting the achievements of the Akufo-Addo- led government when he burst into tears.

To him, the incumbent government has done a lot to the benefit of many Ghanaians but the achievements seem not to be recognised.

He lamented people like himself go on their knees daily to pray for the country coupled with their devoted services.

He added that the New Patriotic Party has the poor and vulnerable at heart and that is why it has been committed to rolling out favourable policies.

Listen to Mr Amoah in the video below: