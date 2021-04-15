Isaac Boateng, known as ‘Coach Opeele’ in football is convinced Asante Kotoko will be champions should they record a win over Great Olympics.

The Porcupine Warriors will be hosted by the Wonder club in the matchday 20 game at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.

The Reds currently sit top of the league log with 34 points after 19 matches while Olympics sits second with 33 points.

According to the former Asante Kotoko and Mighty Jets gaffer, Asante Kotoko will be runaway champions should they beat Great Olympics who have been impressive all season.

“I am a bit worried for the rest of the clubs because Asante Kotoko is now sitting on top of the league table and it will be difficult for teams to overtake them,” he said on the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM.

“Should Asante Kotoko beat Great Olympics on Friday, they will be Ghana Premier League champions. Prior to the start of the season, Kotoko was not in the picture to win the league but they are now in and sitting on top and for me, you don’t see any team rocking shoulders with them.”

He further called on the teams in Accra to offer their support to Olympics ahead of the game on Friday.

“I think Great Olympics will need the support of the rest of the teams in Accra to be able to beat Asante Kotoko,” he said.

“I am imploring Liberty Professionals, Inter Allies, Hearts of Oak, and the rest to support Olympics because it will be pathetic for Kotoko to travel from Tarkwa and come to Accra to beat Great Olympics. When it happens, Kotoko will be crowned league champions.

“I know they have match against Hearts of Oak and Aduana Stars and other club but when Kotoko extend their lead to seven points, it is over,” he added.