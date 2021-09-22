Lilwin’s alleged girlfriend, and Kumawood actress, Sandra Ababio, has stirred reactions online with her response to a birthday message from the former.

Miss Ababio turned a year older on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

Lilwin joined scores of Ghanaians to commemorate the new milestone in the actress’ life.

Taking to his Instagram page, Lilwin posted a photo of the actress backed by a lovely photo and wished her well in her endeavours.

He wrote: A Happy and Healthy birthday to you @sandra_sarfo_ababio on this special day of yours, I wish you nothing but success in your career and personal life. Happy birthday.

In appreciation of the gesture, Miss Ababio responded: Thanks so much, my love.

Her post has generated many reactions from fans and followers who have sighted it.

Instead of writing long thesis, most of them chose to use love emojis to communicate how they feel about the post.

Read the post below:

