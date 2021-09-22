Ghana set to participate in 2021 UN Food Systems Summit

Ghana is set to participate in the UN Food Systems Summit to be convened by the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres on September 23, 2021, in New York.

The Summit is seen as part of urgent efforts by governments for the realization of the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

At the summit, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana, is expected to make a Commitment Statement affirming Ghana’s pathways to realizing a transformed, resilient and equitable food system.

The statement stems from months of dialogues facilitated by the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) and the Ministry for Food and Agriculture (MoFA), national co-conveners of Ghana’s food systems dialogues, working in close collaboration with key stakeholders in the Food systems value chain at the community, regional and national level.

The dialogues were held under the theme ‘Developing a Resilient and Equitable Food System for Improved Food and Nutrition Security’ and planned around six (6) action tracks, namely: ensuring access to safe and nutritious food for all; shifting to sustainable consumption patterns; boosting nature-positive production at scale; advancing equitable livelihoods; building resilience to vulnerabilities, shocks and stresses; and making nutrition integral to Universal Health Coverage. The dialogues provided an opportunity to harness collective ideas and actions to transform Ghana’s Food Systems into a sustainable one, delivering nutritious and healthy diets for all.

More than 130 UN member countries are expected to announce ambitious commitments that will transform national and global food system.

The Summit which is open to public participation will take a fully virtual format due to the extraordinary circumstances imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

