A South African man who literally went the extra mile to prove his love for his woman has set online users in a frenzy and has been trending on social media.

The 57-year-old man, identified as Joseph Kagiso Ndlovu, ran a 90km (56-mile) ultra-marathon to propose to a woman named Prudence.

He was pictured holding a banner asking the woman to marry him, as he approaches the finish line of the the Comrades Marathon on Sunday.

“Prudence will you marry me? Run 90k for you,” read the banner.

Local media and online users have been having a field day talking about the lengths to which the man had to go to woo his lover.

The things you see at the #ComradesMarathon2022 finish line:



🤵👰 A marriage proposal

🤳 A selfie

💃 Some funky purple hair

💪 Someone doing pushups after running 90kms



📺 Stream #TheUltimateHumanRace live: https://t.co/0BMWdeEYT3 pic.twitter.com/e3omMHuXdp — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) August 28, 2022

Mr Ndlovu told the BBC on Monday that Prudence Dick, who was at the race to support him, said yes to his proposal.

He said they have been dating since the beginning of this year and plan to get married sometime next year.

He added that this was the seventh time he was taking part in the marathon and that she was the main motivation for his participation this time especially after a two-year break.

Earlier, it was not clear she had accepted the proposal and some people online had been egging her on to accept the proposal.

Ooh Prudence! Just marry Joseph Ndlovu. What a great proposal. #ComradesMarathon2022 pic.twitter.com/30DBcs4zn1 — Nyafa (@Nyafam) August 28, 2022

“As a country, we deserve the answer to the proposal. Cameraman please seek out Prudence. We are invested now,” another tweet said.

READ MORE: