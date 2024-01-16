Ghanaian gospel singer, Diana Antwi Hamilton, has opened up about how she almost got rape in Senior High School (SHS).

The horrifying incident, according to her occurred in her first year at Ghana National College during an inter-school competition (INTERCO).

As a naive student, Diana recounted she was unknowingly pimped by her school mother to some male students.

“In my first year at Ghana National during an Interco, my school mother asked me to follow some guys to take her biscuits. I did and by the time I realized, one was in front of me and the other behind, they put me in a car. The next thing I knew I was somewhere in Cape Coast, Kotokraba,” she narrated in an interview with Accra-based TV3.

The 2021 VGMA Artiste of the Year said that it took “the doing of the Lord” to save her from that traumatic situation.

“It took God to grant me the courage to tell upper sixth formers that I would not enter the house. Right at the entrance of the door sat a woman who was feeding her goats and she didn’t say a word, all she did was sit there and watch. For hours, had that woman left, they would have dragged me in and I don’t know what would have happened,” she said.

Diana Hamilton is currently promoting her new song ‘The doing of the Lord’ featuring Nigerian gospel star, Mercy Chinwo.