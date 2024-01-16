A member of the Ghana Supporters Union, Buntu, has kicked against the decision of its prominent member, Abraham Boakye to defect to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Buntu who touted himself as a staunch NDC said the party will not accept Mr Boakye.

“NDC won’t accept him; we are full to capacity. One man supporter went to join Alan’s butterfly from NPP so why didn’t he stay there? He has realized the grass was not greener and has now come to NDC.” he said.

Abraham on Sunday officially announced he has switched allegiance to the NDC due to perceived neglect from the NPP.

Addressing a gathering of fellow supporters, he declared his commitment to working tirelessly for the NDC to win the December 7 election.

He affirmed that, his followers would join him in voting and campaigning for the NDC to secure victory.

But to Buntu, Mr Boakye is only acting as a chameleon and his acts must not be tolerated.

“Is he a political prostitute?” he quizzed angrily.

