More than 200 members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ketu North Constituency of the Volta Region have reportedly defected to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

This comes as both parties intensify their campaigns for the upcoming general elections in December.

Among the defectors is Bernard Akpabli (Agbeli), a former Constituency Organiser for the NPP in Ketu North.

NDC’s parliamentary candidate, Eric Edem Agbana disclosed this in a post on Facebook.

“Former Ketu North NPP Constituency Organizer, Bernard Akpabli (Agbeli), and over 200 known NPP members defected & officially joined the NDC family this evening. Many more are coming. Agenda 95% for JM & Edem Agbana active” he wrote.

According to sources, their decision to leave the NPP stems from dissatisfaction with the party’s performance in power, prompting them to seek an alternative in the NDC.

The NDC has warmly welcomed the defectors, commending their courage and resoluteness in choosing the NDC as their new political party.

This mass defection is expected to further diminish the NPP’s influence in the Ketu North Constituency, which already the stronghold of the NDC.

