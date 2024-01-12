Two persons have been put before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly possessing forged Letters of Administration for their father’s estate.

Rutherford Agbeshie Laryea aka Nii Agbeshie Nmenmete II, a businessman and a Traditional Ruler and Agnes Afoley Odai, a trader have been charged with possessing forged documents.

They have pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Samuel Bright Acquah admitted them to bail in the sum of GH₵50,000 with two sureties each.

The matter has been adjourned to January 22, 2024.

The prosecution said the complainant, Richard Agbeshie Nii Laryea, is a mechanic and a resident of Nungua in Accra.

The prosecution said the first accused person, Rutherford Agbeshie, is also a resident of Nungua and the second accused person, Agnes Afoley Odai, is a trader residing at Korle Gonno, Accra.

It said in 2021, the complainant was served with a writ of summons by a bailiff from the Tema High Court with Otu’s name and four others as plaintiffs.

According to the prosecution, the summons was accompanied by Letters of Administration of the personal property of his deceased father, Emmanuel Odai Laryeh, dated April 10, 2013, issued by Tema High Court, and endorsed by one E. K Amegbe, Tema High Court’s Deputy Chief Registrar.

The court heard that, the said Letters of Administration were allegedly granted by the court to the accused as customary successor to the deceased and daughter, respectively.

The prosecution said the complainant who was seeing the document for the first time knew there had not been any family meeting to appoint the accused persons as administrators of his late father’s properties and doubted the authenticity of the document.

The prosecution said the complainant therefore made enquiries at the Tema Circuit and High Court and discovered that the document in question was not in the court’s records.

It said the complainant then reported the case to the police and the accused persons were arrested.

In their caution statements, the accused persons insisted that, the Letters of Administration were legitimately procured at the Tema Circuit Court.

During investigation, a response to a letter forwarded to the Registry of the Tema Circuit Court to furnish police with certified true copies of the Letters of Administration in question to assist investigations, indicated that the document was not registered application in the books of court.

The accused persons later produced the original receipt payment, which was also sent to the registry for verification, but it could not be traced in the records of the court.

