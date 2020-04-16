Ghanaians have a way of making themselves happy when the going gets tough.

In the most difficult of time, people in the West African country always find a way to cheer themselves.

Coronavirus disease has been a pandemic the world is battling in 2020. The disease that has no vaccine yet has taken a toll on a host of things around the world with most economies crumbling.

The story has been no different in Ghana where 641 confirmed cases and 83 recoveries have been recorded as at April 16, 2020.

ALSO: Covid-19 lockdown: Registered water sellers to be paid commissions at the end of the month – Sanitation Minster

Among the measures to halt the spread of the virus in Ghana has been a partial lockdown of the Greater Accra Region and Kumasi with government cushioning the financial stress on citizens with free water bill for three months and 50% discount on electricity bills.

With education on coronavirus all over the place, words like coronavirus, COVID-19, quarantine, social distancing, hand sanitiser, alcohol and host of others have been mentioned over and over again in conversations and airwaves.

ALSO: Asiedu Nketia blasts Sam Okudzeto

Some funny Ghanaians, who see the lighter side of this pandemic in a bid to boost mental health and also make people laugh in these troubling times, have some suggested names they think their fellow Ghanaians will be giving to their babies soon.

They are:

Emmanuel Lockdownson

Kukua Quarantineson

Aba Sanitiser

Corovi Dagba Kojo

Covid Vigoducure Selase

Sanitizer Fiifi Grant

Gadagba Facemask Kekeli

Appiah Colona

Asare Qualantine

Corona Kukua Ferguson

Covid Koomson

Quarantine Richardson

Adusei Vilus

Handwash Aba Daazie

Nosemask Agbenuvor

