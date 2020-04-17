Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kurt Okraku has said the FA has handed over the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence to the government for use as isolation centre after a successful dialogue.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) released a statement last week to confirm the federation will offer the Center which is located at Prampram as an isolation centre.

However, some angry residents demonstrated against the decision of the FA.

But addressing the media on Thursday during the Ministry of Information briefing on the Coronavirus outbreak, Mr Okraku said had been made following a successful dialogue with the chiefs and people of Prampram.

“Following the passionate appeal by the President of the land H.E. Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo Addo, asking all Ghanaians to join the fight against our biggest ‘enemy’, the Ghana Football Association, led by the Executive Council thought that regardless of the fact that we have been going through our own ‘COVID-18’ in the period leading to Normalization and beyond, we will not sit down aloof for which reason we decided that we have a special facility in Prampram that can house up to 250 people.

“It is strategically placed [so] we decided to offer this facility to the use of government as one of the isolation centres to treat our people, our colleagues, our brothers and sisters who live at Prampram and its environs.

“Following that singular decision, we decided together with the support of the Ministry of Health and government officials to engage the chief, the elders and the Youth of Prampram and its environs.

“In the last few days, we have gone through that process successfully and we can confidently say that the facility is ready to be used by the government free of charge to ensure that our brothers and sisters are well taken of.

“Together we will win this battle and together we will bring our football back,” GFA President Okraku stated at the Ministry of Information’s media briefing on Thursday, April 16.

The GFA has been vociferous during the period running campaigns across platforms to create awareness since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Ghana. The GFA has also suspended all football competitions as a precautionary measure.