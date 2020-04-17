Sarkodie, together with his fans, are in cloud nine after he became the latest Ghanaian musician to crawl his way into the Billboard Chart.

The rapper secured the 48th spot on Billboard’s ‘Social 50’ with his latest ‘diss’ song, ‘Sub Zero’, coming behind Gucci Mane and Brazaillian singer, Anitta.

Sarkodie secured the slot after fans’ interaction, following the release of his song ‘Sub zero’ which ignited competition between popular Ghanaian artistes.

He did not secure the slot on song merit but from social media activity and participation; how he connects with his fans.

Following the lockdown, Sarkodie has often been sighted on social media either addressing an issue or sparking a ‘beef’ which made his present felt internationally.

Billboard’s ‘Social 50’ is a popularity chart which ranks the most active musical artiste on the world’s leading social networking services, and Sarkodie being in this category has got his fans beside themselves with joy.

The latest upgrade makes him the 9th musician in Ghana to have appeared on the most popular music platform globally.

He joins the list of champion artistes like Shatta Wale, Wiyaala Noella, Osibisa, R2Bees, Fuse ODG, Samini, Stonebwoy and Rocky Dawini who secured their spots years ago.