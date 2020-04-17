The initial apprehensions that characterized the implementation of the new single window project, UNIPASS, has now made way for calm as the system has become fully operational in some of Ghana’s ports.

The system has received praise from Clearing Agents at the Takoradi Port where UNIPASS has started full implementation.

UNIPASS is a total customs administration solution for Ghana which is developed by Customs UNIPASS International Agency (CUPIA) of South Korea Customs Services.

Recently, MESSRS Ghana Link Network Services Limited indicated its readiness to fully role out system and has since made good that promise.

The solution will act as a trade facilitation tool that would be deployed at the country’s ports and frontiers as a national Single Window System for revenue.

The system is expected to rake in more revenue for the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) because of its capacity as an end-to-end solution that will not allow for tampering of any kind, a situation that was a major weakness with previous systems.

Clearing Agents who have had the benefit of interacting with the system have told Adom News that their initial fears had been allayed.

The Agents were particularly delighted with the ease with which transactions are carried out, using the system.

With UNIPASS becoming operational, existing systems operated by GCNet and West Blue would be phased out entirely.

The UNIPASS system is a completely paperless solution which fits into Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s digitization agenda for the Ghanaian economy.

Nick Danso Adjei, Executive Chairman of Ghana Link Network Services Limited, commenting on the solution, said “the deployment of UNIPASS will allow thorough revenue generation and it’s a world-class one developed by CUPIA of South Korea. The system does not allow for tampering of figures because it is fool-proof.”

He added that under the UNIPASS deal, the GRA is due to be in full control of the Single Window System by having access to the system’s operating code.