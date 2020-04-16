UK-based Ghanaian musician, Fuse ODG has taken a swipe at scientists who have suggested that vaccines being developed against the novel coronavirus should be first tested in Africa.

Parts of the lyrics of the song say: “We don’t need your vaccine, focus on your country.. You wanna sample us …”.

ODG commended health workers at the frontline doing their best to attend to sick coronavirus patients.

To the black community, Fuse ODG urged everyone to unite by building our own, otherwise how are we gonna end this marathon,” he queried.

Watch the freestyle below: