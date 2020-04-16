Achiaseman Nkosuo Kuo, a group made up of citizens of Achiase who seek the development of the town, has donated a number of items to the Achiase Health Directorate.

The group donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to help in the fight against Covid-19.

The range of items presented include surgical face masks, head gears, boots and goggles.

The Deputy Organiser of the group, Emelia Agyei, together with some members, presented the items on behalf of other members.

The District Chief Executive of Achiase District, Hon. Richmond Amponsah and Berima Twum Ampofo, who is the Odikro of Achiase Junction and Asonahene of Achiase received the items on behalf of the health directorate.

He thanked the group for their thoughtfulness while promising to put the donations to optimum use.