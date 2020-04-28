Nigerian singer and composer, Niniola Apata, has raised the flag of Africa high as he becomes one of the fewest blacks to receive accolades by The GRAMMY Awards.

She received a certificate of merit for her participation in Beyonce’s album; ‘The Lion King’ for her efforts as a composer of ‘The Gift’ track.

In 2019, elements of ‘Maradona’ were sampled in ‘Find Your Way Back’, a song from Beyonce’s soundtrack album, earning her the GRAMMY award.

The Nigerian singer made the announcement via her official Instagram page where she displayed her certificate which she revealed came in mail.

She gained prominence after her participation in reality singing competition ‘Project Fame’.

She has since grown to greater heights in Nigeria’s music industry with many awards to her name.

Additionally, she earned nominations at the 2018 BET Awards and SAMAs for her hit track ‘Maradona’ which received nods from rapper Drake and producer Timbaland.