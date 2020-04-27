The word vintage style usually refers to clothing that imitates the style of a previous era.

If a woman was not naturally an hourglass shape, the clothes were designed to help her achieve the look. Being put together, cheerful, and practical was the job of women during that era.

Vintage fashion accessories such as hats, gloves, handbags, and jewellery completed an outfit while natural makeup with bright red lips painting a happy face.

Pencil dresses, A line cutout and flare dresses were equally common, especially for mature women. They came with a little crop or bolero jacket that made them sophisticated instead of sexy.

The neckline of a vintage dress came in a variety of cutouts. They could be square, slit, sweetheart, keyhole, shirred, cross-front (wrap), or V with shirtwaist (button down) tops. There was no cleavage! All dress top designs were modest, revealing very little skin, compared to today’s fashion.

What is your take on vintage outfit compared to today’s?

ME: modesty and sophistication is vintage and that is me !!

Click photos for more: