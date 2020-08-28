Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, has disclosed that the government has been sued for terminating its contract with former electricity provider Power Distribution Services (PDS).

He said PDS has dragged the government to court over claims that the government wrongfully terminated its contract to the southern part of the country, among other charges.

“They have proceeded to say that if there was a fraud, find the people and put them before the courts and that is currently a matter of litigation in a court in Ghana,” he told Evans Mensah on PM Express.

The PDS saga

The Power Distribution Services (PDS) was responsible for providing electricity to the southern part of the country, however, the government terminated the contract over claims that there were irregularities in the agreement.

In March 2019, the PDS, a private entity, took over the operations of the Electricity Company of Ghana to be the sole power distributor to Ghana’s electricity consumers.

The deal was subsequently terminated in October 2019 although the transaction advisor, MiDA, set up an investigative body into the allegations and cleared PDS of fraud in August.

Speaking on the issue, the Minister revealed that the government stands by its position.