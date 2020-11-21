Gospel singer, Yaw Sarpong, has released a new song that preaches about peace ahead of the 2020 general election.

Dubbed the ‘All Star Peace Song’ the artiste used his work, released on November 20, to advise fans to vote peacefully.

The singer teamed up with numerous artistes including Kuami Eugene, Eno Barony, SP Kofi Sarpong, Bessa Simons and Joyce Blessing.

Fameye, Akwaboah, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Pat Thomas and the host of Hitz FM’s Hitz Galler,y Dr Poundz, were also featured on the song.

The artistes reminded Ghanaians about how wars ruined some African countries and urged them to avoid any conflict that will disrupt the country.

They also encouraged people to accept every individual and their differences, especially, in the election period.