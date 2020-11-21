Just four days after witnessing the first goalless draw of the Ghana Premier League between Inter Allies and Dreams, matchday two is here.

For the first time this season, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko will play their respective games with the former being cleared to play after reporting no Covid-19 cases.

Here are the full set of fixtures for matchday 2:

GPL matchday 2 fixtures

However, these are the four key games you can’t afford to miss:

Berekum Chelsea vs Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko have a chance to pick up their first three points of the season when they travel to face Berekum Chelsea. Maxwell Konadu and his boys started their season on a disappointing note, drawing at home against Techiman Eleven Wonders.

For a side expected to compete for the title, the Porcupine warriors go into matchday two knowing that anything other than three points could mount pressure on them. However, coach Konadu has asked for his fans to be calm.

“I urge my supporters to keep calm; we will play much better than what we saw today. We have a couple of injuries in camp and that is why we couldn’t bring on board everybody,” Konadu said.

The Porcupine Warriors camp have been boosted with the return of right-back Christopher Nettey from Black Stars camp, but injuries to Latif Anabila and Augustine Okrah who picked injuries in the last game leaves them short upfront.

Brazilian Fabio Gama arrived during the week but just started training with the team and won’t be fit enough to start at the Golden City Park.

For Chelsea, they come into this game full of confidence after their stalemate against Legon Cities on matchday one.

The Blues have limited Kotoko to just two wins in their last 10 visits to Berekum.

Captain of Berekum Chelsea, Stephen Amankona is cautious of the danger Kotoko possess but is still upbeat about his side’s chances.

”The game is going to be tough, but we’re going to work hard and clinch all the maximum three points at stake. We’re just going to score them 2-0.”

Stadium: Golden City Park, Berekum

Time: Sunday, 15:00GMT

Hearts of Oak vs AshantiGold

Hearts were originally scheduled to begin their 2020/21 league campaign with an away encounter with Aduana last Saturday.

Unfortunately, the game was called off after the detection of more coronavirus cases in the Hearts camp.

This week, players and staff of the Accra-based club had been cleared and had returned to training.

The GFA went on to still reschedule the match between Hearts and AshGold to Tuesday, November 24 to give the Hearts players enough time to prepare.

“This measure is to ensure that members of Accra Hearts of Oak team who will return from isolation this week will get adequate time to prepare for the league game,” the GFA announced on their website.

AshGold come off the back of a disappointing draw against Karela at the Len Clay stadium. Having come from behind to lead 2-1, surrendered their lead in the latter stages of the game.

Head coach, Milovan Cirkovic has spent just two weeks with the Miners decried the lack of time that he has had with his new squad.

“I have had a very short time with the squad that’s why we couldn’t play to our best. We must learn more and more. I have to work hard with them till when I will be satisfied. For now, I am not with the squad tactically and technically,” Cirkovic told reporters after the Karela game.

To compound Cirkovic’s woes, he goes into the Hearts game without attacking midfielder Mark Agyekum and defender Samed Ibrahim.

However, the Serbian will gather hope from the fact that AshGold have not lost against Hearts in Accra in the last six years.

Stadium: Accra Sports stadium

Time: Tuesday, 18:00GMT

King Faisal vs Aduana Stars

4-1 down with 30 minutes to play away from home, absolutely no one gave King Faisal a chance against WAFA. However, the ‘Insha Allah’ Boys were just a goal away from an incredible comeback.

At the end of the day, the league table is a reflection of results, not effort and King Faisal will be eager to complement their performance with a good result when they host Aduana Stars.

King Faisal have in their ranks the top scorer of the league Kwame Peprah believes his side can pick their first three points against Aduana.

”The game isn’t going to be easy against Aduana Stars. We are preparing massively towards the game for we want to win the match for our fans on Sunday.”

Aduana, on the other hand, play their first game of the season after their opener against Hearts of Oak was postponed. The Dormaa-based club will look to continue where they left off last season topping the table with 28 points.

New signing Sam Adams won’t be available for the club but Paa Kwesi Fabian will be relishing the news of marksman Yahaya Mohammed being declared match fit.

The two victories King Faisal have enjoyed against Aduana have all come at home, this time they’ll be playing at an adopted home ground, Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman.

Stadium: Ohene Ameyaw Park

Time: Sunday, 15:00GMT

Great Olympics vs Legon Cities

Last season, both teams endured a tough start to the campaign, failing to pick a victory in their first three games.

Fortunes changed as the pair picked up the good form and climbed from the relegation zone.

Once again, there is similarity in how Olympics and Legon Cities have started their seasons. A 1-1 draw with both sides coming from behind.

The two teams were very exciting in the transfer window with Olympics coach Annor Walker strengthening with 11 new signings whilst his opposite number Goran Barjaktarević signed 12 players.

One of which was Ghana’s all-time striker Asamoah Gyan who is nearing match fitness.

This is a regional derby which will be contested by two improved sides who are after their first three points of the season.

Expect a cracker.

Stadium: Accra Sports stadium

Time: Sunday, 18:00GMT