A Ghanaian-born British army officer, Sergeant Jonathan Biney, has been adjudged Army Military Communicator of the Year 2020.

Sergeant Biney’s recognition follows his exploits as a social media influencer.

As an active user particularly on Instagram, he has become a spokesperson and advocate for the Army.

He uses both his personal account to answer questions on a broad range of subjects and provides a fascinating glimpse into the life of a modern soldier.

The Company of Communicators is part of the ‘Livery’ – the City of London’s trades associations and Guilds – and promotes the communications profession.

Each of the three armed services is invited to nominate an outstanding communicator who has had a noticeable impact in media.

Sgt Biney has proved himself to be an authentic and outstanding Ambassador, giving enthralling insight into some of the other tasks the military has been engaged in around the world.

Born in Takoradi in Ghana, Jonathan went to the United Kingdom to join the Army and enlisted in September 2009, initially as a chef.

He had always wanted to be a soldier and says that one of his proudest moments was having his family see him pass off from basic training and fulfil his childhood ambition.

His career has seen him deploy to 10 countries, including Afghanistan on Op Herrick and Cyprus as part of the United Nations peacekeeping mission.

He joined 7 Regiment RLC, based in Rutland, and trained to become a logistic supply specialist, providing a vital link in supporting personnel on operations.

He is currently based at the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK).