Ghanaian politician, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, has said he is disappointed in Shatta Wale for not defending highlife as a well-recognised Ghanaian genre.

Mr Titus-Glover was speaking on the heels of Shatta Wale’s comments about his recent visit to Miami.

Shatta Wale mentioned in his State of the Industry address that the lack of a uniquely identified genre is one of the main issues of the music industry.

According to him, during his recent visit to the United States of America (USA), he was questioned by some people about the genre of music Ghanaians do.

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, Mr Titus-Glover said that Shatta Wale should have given a direct answer.

They were asking him the kind of genre of music Ghanaians are noted for and he said he is a dancehall artiste. He was astonished himself that they were asking him that question.

MP for Tema East constituency, Daniel Nii Kwatei Titus-Glover

I felt like he should have given a straight forward answer. We do pure highlife. That is what we are noted for… Titus Glover

Mr Titus-Glover nonetheless appreciated the emergence of other music genres but insists that Shatta Wale should have been able to defend the indigenous highlife genre.

“There have been different styles of music that we play these days but what we are noted for is highlife,” he said.

The former Member of Parliament for Tema East constituency charged Shatta Wale to take advantage of his huge following to lead the agenda to promote more highlife music across the country.