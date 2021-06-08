SES HD PLUS Ghana, the country’s premium high-definition satellite broadcast service provider today announced the launch of its ‘Eboso FeeliFeeli’ promo to allow TV audiences to enjoy this season’s live sports programs in High-Definition (HD) quality.

Via the ‘Eboso FeeliFeeli’ promo, that starts from 7th of June to 9th August 2021, customers can buy the HD+ Decoder for a discounted price of GHS 89.99 and enjoy a free subscription period of three months. The HD+ Decoder normally sells for about GHS 140 and comes with two months free subscription.

Extending the benefits of high definition television quality as well as delivering world class TV viewing experiences to the free-to-air (FTA) TV market remains one of the focus areas for SES HD PLUS Ghana.

Theodore Asampong, Director of SES HD PLUS Ghana, said: “There is a fast-growing demand for HD TV experience in Ghana as we get close to the start of the live sports season. At SES HD PLUS Ghana, we are happy to meet this demand by lowering the cost of HD+ Decoder and increasing the free subscription period from two to three months, making this an unbeatable offer for sports fans today.”

Apart from the top local channels broadcasting in HD quality on the HD+ Service, the HD+ Decoder also offers over 100 channels in SD with superior features such as a seven-day electronic programming guide, Parental Access Control and Logical Channel Numbering system which makes it easier to locate channels since all channels have been assigned a permanent number and been arranged according to genres.

HD+ Decoders are available at all Multi TV dealer outlets and Electroland stores across the country for purchase and can be activated on any mobile network by dialling *879# to unlock the HD viewing experience.