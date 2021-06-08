Actor cum politician, John Dumelo, has taken to social media to ask why tobacco products are legal in the country but marijuana is illegal.

According to him, he cannot fathom why the system arrests people who use marijuana but spares those who patronise cigarettes that have similar tendencies.

He took to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter, to register his assertion where many Ghanaians, while replying, gave reasons for the ban on weed in Ghana.

MORE:

In Ghana, it’s legal to buy and smoke cigarettes. How come it’s illegal to buy and smoke marijuana? He tweeted.

This isn’t the first time Mr Dumelo is venting his spleen towards the legalisation of marijuana in the country.

Speaking on the business, Mr Dumelo urged the government to consider decriminalising it and jump into the marijuana trade.

Check out reactions below: