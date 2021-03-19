The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has announced plans to roll out an initiative that seeks to deal with political elites and other persons who abuse the use of sirens.

Mr Quartey, who doubles as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso Central, said he has noted with concern the unauthorised use of sirens and horns by some motorists in the country.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, he said the law is clear on individuals who are qualified to use the siren.

Hence, the initiative dubbed Accra must work will see to end the unauthorised usage, adding that politicians who do not fall within the qualified category will be no exception.

“Within the next two weeks, I will start writing to the MPs and ministers about the policy. They may decide to use it in other parts of the country but not in Accra.

“Unless in rare situations then they will write for them to be given police motorcade escort,” he declared.

Meanwhile, he added the initiative will be in partnership with the media, hence will appeal for their full support in making it a success.

Per regulation 74 of the Road Traffic Regulations of 2012 (L.I. 2180), the law lists the following as the categories of entities permitted to install and use sirens and horns:

They include a government vehicle used for official purposes by the Head of State, Police vehicle, a motor vehicle used by the Fire Service and a motor vehicle used as an ambulance by a hospital or clinic.

Others are a motor vehicle used by other recognised government security agencies and a bullion vehicle registered by the Licensing Authority.