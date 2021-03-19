Prices of face masks have dropped by 50 percent, from one Ghana cedis to 50 pesewas in the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua, leading to an increase in the use of masks.

The wearing of face masks became mandatory in Ghana after the Covid-19 outbreak in the country in March 2020 but many people failed to patronise its use, citing several reasons including high cost.

Ghana News Agency (GNA), as part of its regular market survey, visited the Koforidua central market to track whether people were observing Covid-19 preventive protocols, including the use of face masks.

It was established that patronage and use of face masks had surged as prices slumped to about half of the previous quotation.

A piece of disposable face masks that used to go for 1GH₵ or 2GH₵, was being sold at 50 pessewas.

A trader at Koforidua Central Market, Madam Perpetual Tay, told the GNA that a packet of face masks that was sold at 30GH₵ and 40GH₵, last year had tumbled to 15GH₵ this month.

She said the price drop had triggered increased demand and sales, adding that, she used to sell an average of two packets of disposable nose masks a day as compared to half pack when the price was higher.

A mason, Yaw Adu, said he hardly used a disposable face mask due to the price, but since the price dropped to 50 pesewas per piece, he would be able to purchase one daily.

Another petty trader, who sells sachet water, Madam Abigail Ackar, welcomed the drastic reduction and noted that with the reopening of Senior High Schools, parents would be able to afford more for their wards, which would also lead to increased sales for marketers and boost business activities.