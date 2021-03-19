A Koforidua Circuit Court has sentenced a 45-year-old unemployed man to five years imprisonment in hard labour for defrauding over 40 people.

The convict, Edmond Nii Ansah, popularly known as Abi Nii, was convicted on four counts of defrauding by false pretences.

The polling station Executive Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the New Juaben South constituency was found guilty and sentenced to five years on each count.

The Prosecutor, Helen Samlafo, told the court, presided over by Justice Mercy Adei Kotei, that the complainants are mainly university graduates and some government workers.

She said the convict duped his victims after promising to secure them public sector jobs.

The State Attorney revealed that Abi Nii collected money from graduates under the guise of facilitating their recruitment into the Police Service, the Ghana Armed Forces, and other State institutions.

Initially, he was charged with 11 counts but was acquitted and discharged on seven counts because the prosecution could not get complainants to testify.

The judge in her ruling said the sentence is to run concurrently.