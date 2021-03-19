After successfully captivating fans’ hearts with an intriguing telenovela, Fearless Hearts, Ghana’s hub of real entertainment, Joy Prime, is set to double the fun with a new drama dubbed The Blood Sisters.

The Philippine drama is a story of three triplets who were separated at birth and the hustle they had to endure to become united again.

The story details how the three sisters, Erika, Carrie, and Agatha will be embroiled in strife and conflicts with one another.

Unaware of each other’s existence, three identical sisters are reunited by a crime that ends up raising more questions than answers.

Growing up in different backgrounds, Erika, a kind-hearted entertainer, Carie, a reputable and luxurious doctor, and Agatha, a spoiled and rebellious child will have no option than to settle their scores in a bid to accomplish their aim.

Blood sisters will run on Joy Prime every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 8:pm, and you wouldn’t want to miss the suspenseful yet fun-packed drama.

Also, the channel has prepared a spontaneous conversation on the Chatroom Show, Fridays, to recap on the weekly events of these three marvelous sisters.

Come 30th March 2021 at 8:pm, the show will be premiered on the channel and the Chatroom Show starts Friday, 2nd April 2021 on Joy Prime.