The Council of State has suggested to the government to sew millions of face masks and distribute to the citizenry as part of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

According to the outfit, this will be far better than sharing food which sometimes do not get to the targeted persons.

The Chairman of the Council of State, Nana Otuo Srebuor announced the suggestion when members of the Council met President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House.

Nana Otuo Srebuor commended President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for taking right measures so far in tackling the spread of coronavirus.

He referred to the quote by President Akufo-Addo that he can bring back the economy but does not know to bring back human lives, saying that all the measures so far point to the fact that he cherishes human lives.

President Akufo-Addo in his response indicated that for now the local production of masks is meant for the health sector, adding that mass production for the public will follow soon.

He said the Ministry of Health will come out with the required standard so that individuals who want to produce some of the masks will follow that standard.