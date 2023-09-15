Three mobile phone operators have been put before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly selling pre-registered assorted SIM cards to the public at Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra.

The Police say all the pre-registered SIM cards were registered with different Ghana cards without the knowledge of their owners.

Lydia Serwaa Akoto, 36, was found to be offering for sale two-registered Vodafone SIM cards, 13 pre-registered MTN sim cards.

Appiah Danquah Ampofo, 46, was also found to be offering 19 MTN and nine Vodafone pre-registered SIM cards without authority.

In the case of Kwadwo Kyei, 53, was found to be offering for sale three pre-registered Vodafone SIM cards.

They have been variously charged with “knowingly deals in a preregistered subscribe identity module or user identity module.”

The three accused persons have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The court presided over by Evelyn Asamoah has admitted the accused persons to bail in the sum of GH¢80,000 with three sureties each, two of the sureties were to be gainfully employed.

They are expected to reappear on October 19, 2023.

The Prosecution, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Emmanuel Haligah, said the Police Intelligence Directorate (PID) of the Ghana Police Service gathered intelligence in town that some mobile money vendors within the Accra metropolis are selling pre-registered sim cards of various networks to the public.

ASP Haligah said based on the intelligence, on May 4, 2023, the Directorate deployed a team of personnel to the Metropolis to clamp down on those vendors engaged in the sales of pre-registered sim cards at Circle in Accra.

The team arrested Lydia Serwaa Akoto, Appiah Danquah Ampofo, and Kwadwo Kyei.

According to the Prosecutor, a search conducted on the accused persons revealed the following.

Lydia Serwaa Akoto was found with 13 suspected pre-registered MTN sim cards, two suspected pre-registered Vodafone sim cards and cash of GH¢4,960, it said.

In the case of Appiah, Danquah Ampofo said 19 suspected pre-registered MIN sim cards, nine suspected pre-registered Vodafone sim cards and cash of GH¢22,740 and Kwadwo Kyei three suspected pre-registered Vodafone sim cards.

When they were interrogated about where they got their supply from, they told Police that they had their supplies from some agents of the various network service providers at their shops, it said.

However, they did not know much about these suppliers, including their places of abode. They could identify them, though, upon coming into contact with them.

The Prosecution said on May 30, 2023, all the suspected pre-registered sim cards were sent to the various Telcos to verify whether or not the sim cards were pre-registered.

The prosecutor said on July 3, 2023, reports were received from MTN Ghana Limited and Vodafone Ghana Limited confirmed that the 13 MTN SIM cards and two Vodafone sim cards, respectively, found on Lydia Serwaa Akoto were all pre-registered.

The report also confirmed pre-registration of the 19 MTN SIM cards and nine Vodafone sim cards found on Ampofo.

Similarly, in the case of Kwadwo Kyei the report disclosed that the three Vodafone SIM cards were “duly pre-registered.”

According to the Prosecutor, all the pre-registered SIM cards were registered with various people’s Ghana cards without the knowledge of the owners.

The accused persons in their investigation caution statement admitted the offence, according to the Prosecutor.

