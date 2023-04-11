Some Ghanaians have decried fraudulent SIM card registration exercises ongoing in the country.

According to them, some telecommunication networks on the blind side of their customers allegedly use their Ghana cards to register the SIMs of other subscribers.

They shared these experiences on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Tuesday.

Editor of Techfocus24, Samuel Dowuona alleged that, some telcos are using the Ghana Cards of people to register SIM cards for strangers who could possibly be fraudsters.

The development he noted, defeats the purpose of the SIM re-registration which is expected to provide a credible database and guard against SIM card fraud.

Mr Dowuona disclosed that, a prominent chief is a victim of this fraudulent activity.

He said the chief has had his Ghana Card linked to seven different SIM cards whose owners he does not know.

Also, a caller who only gave his name as Kofi revealed he went to his network provider to register his SIM only to be told it has already been registered.

“It was a SIM I rarely use and on 6th March, I decided to go and register but was told I have already done that. To my surprise and shock, they verified using *400# and it was indeed registered,” he narrated.

Kofi said the details of the ‘ghost’ user were however not disclosed to him despite his insistence.

They called on the National Communication Authority (NCA) and the Ministry of Communication and Digitalisation as a matter of urgency to re-look at the SIM card registration process and put in place the best measures to address such challenges.